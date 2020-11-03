Trump Says at Final Rally in Michigan That He Will Win State 'Easily'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said at the final rally of his campaign, held in the swing state of Michigan, that he was going to win the state just like in 2016.

"We're going to win the state of Michigan so easily. We want to do it just like last time, but let's give me a little bit more margin," Trump told his supporters in Grand Rapids, Michigan around midnight on Monday. "Tomorrow we're going to make history once again," the president added.

In 2016, Trump also held his last presidential campaign rally in Grand Rapids.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes that year, by about two-tenths of 1% of the vote over Hillary Clinton, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1988.

According to the latest polling results, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden currently has a lead over Trump in Michigan.

A Research Co. poll released on Monday showed that Biden had an 8 percentage point advantage over Trump. A Morning Consult's survey and an Emerson College poll both showed that Biden had a 7 point advantage.