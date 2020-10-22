Trump Scores 43% Approval Rating, 90 Point Partisan Gap Sets New Record - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) President Donald Trump's latest overall job approval rating of 43 percent matches his 15 quarter average, while a 90 point divide separating Republicans and Democrats sets an all-time record, a new Gallup Poll revealed on Wednesday.

"The latest survey finds 90 percentage points separating Republicans' (94 percent) and Democrats' (4 percent) ratings of the president, exceeding by one point the previous high for Trump and any president since Gallup began compiling these data in 1953. In fact, 12 of the 13 largest party gaps Gallup has measured in a single survey have occurred during Trump's administration, with most of them from this year," a press release explaining the poll said.

Overall, 43 percent of Americans approve of Trump's job performance - matching an average throughout his presidency, with 55 percent saying they disapprove in the latest survey.

The poll also found 19 percent of Americans satisfied with "the way things are going in the United States," similar to levels recorded at the end of the first term for the last two single-term US presidents, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush.

Among Republicans, satisfaction with the way things are going in the US increased from 26 percent in September to 39 percent in the latest survey, less than half the level 80 percent recorded in February after the Senate acquitted Trump in an impeachment trial and before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the nation with full force, according to Gallup.