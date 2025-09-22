Congress slams Modi govt’s Palestine policy as ‘shameful, moral cowardice’

(@Abdulla99267510)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi reminds that India was among the first countries to recognize Palestine as a state in 1988 but accused the government of abandoning its “courageous position” over the past 20 months

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2025) India’s opposition party, the Congress, has strongly criticized the Modi government over its stance on Palestine, calling it “shameful and an act of moral cowardice.”

In a statement on X, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi reminded that India was among the first countries to recognize Palestine as a state in 1988 but accused the government of abandoning its “courageous position” over the past 20 months. “India’s policy on Palestine has become deeply regrettable.

This is a tragic decline from our earlier bold stance,” she said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also underscored that countries such as Australia, Canada, and the UK have recently recognized Palestine, with more expected to follow.

He recalled that India officially recognized Palestine on November 18, 1988, but argued that the government’s current approach represents “shameful moral cowardice.”

Last month, the Congress had also condemned the Modi government for remaining silent on what it called Israel’s “unacceptable actions” in Gaza. Priyanka Gandhi had earlier accused Israel of genocide and criticized the Indian government for its muted response.

In recent days, renowned Indian actor Prakash Raj also blamed Israel, the United States, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing genocide in Palestine.