Turkey coronavirus deaths pass 500: Health minister

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Turkey's death toll from coronavirus topped 500, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Saturday, while the number of cases reached nearly 24,000.

Most of Turkey's cases have been registered in the country's economic capital Istanbul.