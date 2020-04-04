UrduPoint.com
Turkey Coronavirus Deaths Pass 500: Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Turkey coronavirus deaths pass 500: Health minister

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus topped 500, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Saturday, while the number of cases reached nearly 24,000

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Turkey's death toll from coronavirus topped 500, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Saturday, while the number of cases reached nearly 24,000.

Most of Turkey's cases have been registered in the country's economic capital Istanbul.

