Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkish security forces neutralized two terrorists affiliated with the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, according to Turkey's National Defense Ministry on Friday.

The ministry said on Twitter: "As part of the successfully ongoing Operation Claw conducted in [Iraq's] Hakurk region, two more members of the separatist PKK terrorists were neutralized." Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terror attacks in Turkey.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

Over 400 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.