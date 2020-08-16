UrduPoint.com
Turkey Slams Cyprus-France Defense Cooperation Agreement - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:10 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) A recent defense cooperation agreement between France and Cyprus may undermine stability in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy has said.

The agreement, signed on April 4, 2017, entered force on August 1, 2020.

"The Greek Cypriot administration, which does not represent the entire island and the Turkish Cypriots, is not authorized to sign such an agreement with France. This agreement contradicts the 1960 agreements and the balance they established.

It could also undermine the efforts to maintain stability and security in the eastern Mediterranean," Aksoy said in a statement.

Cyprus became independent in 1960 per the treaties of establishment, guarantee, and alliance. It has been divided into Greek and Turkish parts since 1974 when Ankara sent its forces to the island to allegedly protect the island's Turkish population. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, without being recognized by anyone except the Turkish government.

