Turkey Wants To Organize Face-to-Face Meeting Between Putin, Zelensky - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara wanted to organize a face-to-face meeting between Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Earlier, the Turkish leader's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, announced Erdogan's upcoming visit to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

According to him, Erdogan also invited Putin and Zelenskyy to Turkey to discuss and resolve differences.

"The atmosphere of war, this psychological state, is frustrating for us, since we are a country that has good relations with both sides. Our hope is to arrange a meeting between the respected Putin and Zelenskyy, to ensure a meeting eye-to-eye, face-to-face," Erdogan said at a press conference.

The Turkish leader noted that he would continue contacts with Putin to ensure peace and stability in the region.

