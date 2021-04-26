MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Turkey's Izmir Navtex (Navigational Telex) Station published on Monday new navigational warnings that an earlier Greek maritime advisory, which reserves a part of the central Aegean Sea, violates the demilitarized status of the Greek islands of Samothraki and Lemnos.

The Izmir Navtex Station also stated that Greece's Lemnos Navtex Station issued for a military exercise overlaps with the area reserved for Turkish navy firing activities, which the Turkish navy will continue, advising caution.

Turkey and Greece have ongoing disputes in the Aegean Sea which include the breadth of the territorial sea, the delimitation of the continental shelf, the demilitarization of islands, and the passage rights of ships.