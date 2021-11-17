UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:28 PM

Turkish Delegation's Talks in US on Delivery of F-16 Fighter Jets Positive - Ankara

A Turkish delegation held positive talks in the United States on deliveries of F-16 fighter jets, the Turkish Defense Ministry said, adding that Ankara will hold the next round of talks

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) A Turkish delegation held positive talks in the United States on deliveries of F-16 fighter jets, the Turkish Defense Ministry said, adding that Ankara will hold the next round of talks.

In early November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that US President Joe Biden promised to make every effort to convince the US Senate to sell the Ankara F-16 fighters.

"The High Level Defense Group Meeting between the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense was held in Washington, D.C., USA. At the meeting, which was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, delegations exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues. The sides agreed to hold the following meeting in Ankara/Türkiye," the ministry said in a statement.

