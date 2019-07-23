UrduPoint.com
Turkish Forces Kill Wanted PKK Militant in Northern Iraq - Reports

The Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday that a Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant who was on the wanted list was killed in a counterterrorism operation in northern Iraq, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday that a Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant who was on the wanted list was killed in a counterterrorism operation in northern Iraq, local media reported.

The militant, identified as Murat Gunduz, was killed on June 27 near a PKK headquarters, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK since the early 1980s. The group, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, is officially listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara. The PKK and Ankara agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants, it collapsed just two years later..

Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country. In late May, Ankara launched Operation Claw targeting PKK militants in northern Iraq.

