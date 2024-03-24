Turkiye Heads To Local Elections As Erdogan Seeks To Avenge Defeat
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Turks will vote next Sunday in local elections as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, buoyed by a strong showing in last year's general elections, sets his sights on winning back Istanbul.
The secular opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) seized back control of the city -- Turkiye's economic powerhouse -- for the first time since before Erdogan ruled it as mayor in the 1990s in watershed 2019 polls.
That vote also saw the opposition win back the capital Ankara and keep power in the crucial Aegean port city of Izmir, shattering Erdogan's image of political invincibility.
Erdogan has entrusted his former environment minister Murat Kurum to run for mayor of Istanbul in the March 31 polls as he looks to avenge the worst political defeat of his two-decade rule when CHP arch rival Ekrem Imamoglu took the town hall.
The powerful president bounced back last year to win a tough presidential election that came in the throes of an economic crisis and a massive earthquake that claimed more than 53,000 lives in Turkiye.
Now, Erdogan has set his sights on winning back Istanbul -- the city where he grew up and where he launched his political career as mayor in 1994.
Imamoglu edged out an Erdogan ally in a 2019 election that gained international headlines for being controversially annulled.
He won a re-run vote by a massive margin that turned him into an instant hero for the opposition and a formidable foe for Erdogan.
