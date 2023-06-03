Twitter to Host Interview With Presidential Candidate Robert Kennedy on Monday - Elon Musk

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Twitter is to hold an interview with the Democratic candidate for a president Robert Kennedy Jr. on Monday at 2 p.m. ET (18:00 GMT), entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday.

"System is being upgraded & stress-tested in advance of @RobertKennedyJr interview on Monday," Musk wrote on his Twitter profile.

On Friday, Musk invited the presidential candidate publicly over Twitter and Kennedy directly accepted.

Last week, the Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis announced his bid on Twitter Spaces and as a result raised record amount of money in 24h - $8.

2 million. For comparison, in 2020, Joe Biden raised $6.3 million on day one.

Musk is also upgrading his Twitter Space because over 600,000 people attended and its systems had difficulties to launch the conversation in the beginning.

During DeSantis' talk, all of the opponent's team attended the interview. Elon Musk aims to make from Twitter a citizen journalism platform which will be "closer to the truth" than many mainstream media.