Open Menu

Two Dead, 10 Wounded In Russian Attacks On Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Russian attacks on eastern and southern Ukraine killed two people and wounded 10 others, officials said Wednesday, as Kyiv called for Patriot air defence systems to battle a surge in missile strikes

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Russian attacks on eastern and southern Ukraine killed two people and wounded 10 others, officials said Wednesday, as Kyiv called for Patriot air defence systems to battle a surge in missile strikes.

Moscow has escalated its aerial attacks on Ukraine in the past few weeks, targeting key infrastructure including power stations in retaliation for fatal bombardment of Russia's border regions.

A 55-year-old man was killed by artillery fire in Ukraine's southeastern city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region head Sergiy Lysak said.

The governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, which is partially occupied by Russia, said one woman had been killed in a drone attack on the village of Mykhailivka.

Ukrainian forces retook swathes of the Black Sea territory in late 2022 but Russia has been shelling recaptured towns and villages since.

"A 61-year-old local resident was fatally wounded in her own home," the official, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote on social media.

The governor of the neighbouring Mykolaiv region said later that a Russian ballistic missile had struck the coastal territory, leaving six wounded, with one in a critical condition.

Separately, the governor of the eastern Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, said three men and one woman all over the age of 50 were injured in separate strikes on towns and villages in the region.

The mayor of the region's capital, also called Kharkiv, said that a strike on a residential neighbourhood had left "dead and wounded", but did not give details about casualties.

- 'Little time' -

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 13 Iranian-designed attack drones at Ukraine overnight and that 10 were downed over the Kharkiv region, the neighbouring Sumy region and near the capital Kyiv.

During an online briefing Wednesday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for urgent deliveries of air defence systems to ward off an increase in ballistic missile strikes.

"The peculiarity of the current Russian attacks is the intensive use of ballistic missiles that can reach targets at extremely high speeds, leaving little time for people to take cover and causing significant destruction," Kuleba said.

"Patriot and other similar systems are defensive by definition. They are designed to protect lives, not take them," he said.

Ukraine has been forced onto the defensive in the past few months as it struggles with ammunition shortages and a hold up to a $60 billion aid package from Washington.

It has also been forced to concede ground to Russia on the eastern front in recent months, warning earlier this week of "difficult" battles around the eastern city of Chasiv Yar.

Russia meanwhile announced that its air defence systems had shot down 18 rockets near the border city of Belgorod, which has recently seen an uptick in fatal Ukrainian attacks.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said one person was wounded during the barrage.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Dead Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Social Media Man Belgorod Kherson Nikopol Sumy Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv Border Women All From Billion

Recent Stories

DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali ..

DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali'

23 minutes ago
 RCCI membership expires on March 31

RCCI membership expires on March 31

23 minutes ago
 Asian markets mixed as traders assess latest rally ..

Asian markets mixed as traders assess latest rally, eye data and earnings

22 minutes ago
 What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistani ..

What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistanis to perform Hajj?

40 minutes ago
 IG Punjab issues audio message to police force

IG Punjab issues audio message to police force

23 minutes ago
 Stray dogs bite 10 persons

Stray dogs bite 10 persons

21 minutes ago
France to help Brazil develop nuclear-powered subm ..

France to help Brazil develop nuclear-powered submarines: Macron

21 minutes ago
 IG Punjab meets police employees, their families

IG Punjab meets police employees, their families

21 minutes ago
 Iranian Cultural Consulate hosts 3-day ‘Quran Ex ..

Iranian Cultural Consulate hosts 3-day ‘Quran Exhibition’ at Safa Gold Mall

21 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to construct five expressways

Punjab govt to construct five expressways

21 minutes ago
 Van Aert in high-speed crash in Around Flanders ra ..

Van Aert in high-speed crash in Around Flanders race

20 minutes ago
 Virtual Women Police Stations being launched with ..

Virtual Women Police Stations being launched with slogan of "Protection at Doors ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World