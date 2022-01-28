UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, One Injured In 11-Hour Hostage Incident In Japan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 01:34 PM

Two Dead, One Injured in 11-Hour Hostage Incident in Japan - Reports

An old man attacked three doctors visiting his home in the Japanese prefecture of Saitama near Tokyo, shooting one of them with a hunting gun and allegedly killing another that was held hostage for over 11 hours, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) An old man attacked three doctors visiting his home in the Japanese prefecture of Saitama near Tokyo, shooting one of them with a hunting gun and allegedly killing another that was held hostage for over 11 hours, media reported on Friday.

According to Kyodo news Agency, the incident took place in the city of Fujimino outside Tokyo at around 21:00 (12:00 GMT) on Thursday. Law enforcers reportedly got a call from a local resident saying that he had heard loud bangs in a neighboring house. After that, the police received a report of two persons with gunshot wounds, the media said.

According to the materials of the investigation, three medical workers came to the man's house allegedly to express condolences over the death of his elderly mother. One of the doctors reportedly received a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Another one was teargassed in the face. Both were later taken to the hospital. The medical worker remains unconscious after the gunshot, the media said.

The third doctor was reportedly held hostage by the man for almost 12 hours. According to Kyodo, police talked with the suspect by phone during the hostage incident, but the man made no specific demands.

On Friday morning, the police reportedly stormed the building and arrested the man on suspicion of abduction and attempted murder. The hostage was later confirmed dead, the newspaper reported, citing the police.

As a result of the incident, about 100 people were evacuated from neighboring houses and placed in school buildings nearby. Classes at three schools in the area were canceled on Friday.

The cause of the incident is still unknown.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Doctor Man Tokyo Media From

Recent Stories

Hungary Stands for Reducing Russia-NATO Tensions - ..

Hungary Stands for Reducing Russia-NATO Tensions - Reports

31 minutes ago
 Security forces committed to eradicate terrorism: ..

Security forces committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh

31 minutes ago
 Spain economy grows by 5% in 2021: statistics inst ..

Spain economy grows by 5% in 2021: statistics institute

31 minutes ago
 Russia-West Talks on Security Guarantees Not Over ..

Russia-West Talks on Security Guarantees Not Over - Lavrov

31 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to legalize body, remove seasona ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to legalize body, remove seasonal controversies: Religious min ..

31 minutes ago
 KP not to impose complete lockdown: Barrister Saif ..

KP not to impose complete lockdown: Barrister Saif

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>