Two Drones Shot Down In Russia's Voronezh Region - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Air defense systems in Russia's Voronezh Region have located and destroyed two drones, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said.

"Air defense systems on approach to Voronezh have identified and destroyed two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). There were no casualties, injuries or damage," Gusev said on Telegram.

According to local media reports, a loud rumbling sound was heard in Voronezh late on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram that Ukrainian troops shelled the village of Shebekino in the Belgorod region overnight. There were no injuries, but the shelling resulted in a fire at a local market and a vegetable storage facility.

