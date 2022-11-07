UrduPoint.com

Two Facilitators Of Ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn's Escape From Japan Extradited To US - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Two Facilitators of Ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn's Escape From Japan Extradited to US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) US citizens Michael Taylor and his son, Peter, who were convicted by a Tokyo court for helping former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while awaiting trial, have been extradited to the United States, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing sources.

In July 2021, the Tokyo district court sentenced Michael Taylor to two years and his son Peter to one year and eight months in prison for helping Ghosn escape the country in a luggage box on a private jet to Lebanon.

The Taylors were arrested in May 2020 upon request from the Japanese prosecutors and have been extradited to Japan in March 2021.

The accused pleaded guilty at a court hearing.

Ghosn's extradition to the US was carried out based on a treaty on transfer of prisoners, the report said.

Ghosn, a Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese descent, was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 on charges of underreporting income during his time as chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. In a statement made on New Year's Eve in 2019, he said that he was in Lebanon, noting that he had fled to escape political persecution. The amount of Ghosn's hidden income is estimated at 9.1 billion Yen ($86 million at the time).

