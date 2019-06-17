UrduPoint.com
Two Gendarmes, Soldier Killed In Mali Violence: Armed Forces

Two Malian gendarmes were killed by a mine explosion outside a military base and a soldier died in an ambush in the north of the country, the armed forces said on Monday

Since French troops helped force out militants in 2013, parts of northern Mali remain out of control of security forces and violence has spread to other areas of country.

The two gendarmes were killed on Sunday when an improvised explosive device blew up as they walked near the entrance of a military post in Sokolo in the central Segou region, Mali's armed forces said on Twitter.

In a separate incident in the north, an army patrol escorting civilians was ambushed between Niafounke and Tonka, around 100 km south of Timbuktu, the army said.

It said one soldier was killed and another wounded in the exchange.

Attacks in Mali are mostly in the north. But since 2015 violence has also hit the centre and south of the country.

Along with militant attacks and militia violence, Mali also struggles with intercommunal and ethnic clashes.

