Two Patients Injected With Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 Vaccine Died In Trials - US FDA

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Two patients who received Pfizer-Biontech's coronavirus vaccine during safety trials died after receiving the injections, documents released by the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) showed on Tuesday.

"A total of six (2 vaccine, 4 placebo) of 43,448 enrolled participants (0.01%) died during the reporting period from April 29, 2020 (first participant, first visit) to November 14, 2020 (cutoff date)," the FDA said in briefing documents released ahead of a scheduled Advisory Committee meeting on Thursday to discuss emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

Both of the vaccine recipients were over the age of 55 years old, the documents said. One patient experienced a cardiac arrest 60 days after receiving a second dose of the vaccine and died three days later. The other patient with baseline obseity and pre-existing atherosclerosis died from arteriosclerosis three days after receiving a first vaccination. 

More Stories From World

