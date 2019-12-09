- Home
- World
- News
- Two Servicemen Killed, 7 Injured During Bomb Disposal in Southeastern Turkey - Local Gov't
Two Servicemen Killed, 7 Injured During Bomb Disposal In Southeastern Turkey - Local Gov't
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:31 PM
A pair of Turkish servicemen have died and another seven have been injured in an explosion during a bomb disposal operation in the southeastern province of Sirnak, local authorities announced on Monday
"On Monday morning our province's law enforcement discovered an explosive device hidden by terrorists. A bomb squad arrived at the point of detection. An explosion occurred during the bomb disposal [operation]. Two servicemen died, seven received injuries," the authorities said in a statement.
Sirnak is one of the provinces where the Kurdistan Worker's Party, which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organization, is reported to be active.