Two Servicemen Killed, 7 Injured During Bomb Disposal In Southeastern Turkey - Local Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

A pair of Turkish servicemen have died and another seven have been injured in an explosion during a bomb disposal operation in the southeastern province of Sirnak, local authorities announced on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) A pair of Turkish servicemen have died and another seven have been injured in an explosion during a bomb disposal operation in the southeastern province of Sirnak, local authorities announced on Monday.

"On Monday morning our province's law enforcement discovered an explosive device hidden by terrorists. A bomb squad arrived at the point of detection. An explosion occurred during the bomb disposal [operation]. Two servicemen died, seven received injuries," the authorities said in a statement.

Sirnak is one of the provinces where the Kurdistan Worker's Party, which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organization, is reported to be active.

Your Thoughts and Comments

