Open Menu

Two Shot Dead As Guinea Capital Crippled By General Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Two shot dead as Guinea capital crippled by general strike

Two youths were shot dead Monday as Guinea's capital was paralysed on the first day of an open-ended general strike, a key test for the junta that seized power in 2021 and banned demonstrations while muzzling critics

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Two youths were shot dead Monday as Guinea's capital was paralysed on the first day of an open-ended general strike, a key test for the junta that seized power in 2021 and banned demonstrations while muzzling critics.

A confederation of the main unions has urged public and private sectors to strike for the release of a prominent media activist, lower food prices and an end to media censorship.

Schools, shops, markets and roads were empty early Monday in Conakry and hospitals only offered skeletal services as youths set up barricades on arterial thoroughfares.

Sporadic clashes broke out in some outskirts and two young men were shot dead.

"They killed our son, they targeted him and shot him in the neck," Adama Keita, a relative of an 18-year-old who was caught up in clashes with security forces, told AFP.

This was confirmed by a witness and a police source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"I saw the motionless body of this teenager, I had tears in my eyes, and I immediately left the scene so as not to be associated with this type of crime," the police source told AFP.

Another young man died elsewhere in similar circumstances, a doctor at the hospital where he died told AFP.

The Guineematin.com news site contacted the second victim's father who confirmed the information.

"Around 12:00 pm (the security forces) called me when I was at the construction site to tell me that they had shot my child," the website quoted him as saying.

"When I got home, my younger brother called me back to say that he had died," he said.

"When Mamady Doumbouya took power, he said that justice would be the compass that would guide all Guineans. Today, he is doing worse" than all the other autocratic rulers Guinea has had since independence from France, he added, referring to the junta leader.

Even government officials backed the protest.

"This strike is welcome, it will force the authorities to understand that they are not gods on earth," a ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

"I'm on strike because Guineans are sick of the artificially created suffering, maintained by our leaders."

The strike comes a week after the military junta unexpectedly dissolved the transitional government -- which had been in office since July 2022 -- without providing a reason.

The junta also ordered government members' passports to be seized and their bank accounts frozen.

Police kept a low-profile presence in the seaside capital on Monday.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police France Doctor Died Bank Young Guide Conakry Man Independence Guinea SITE July Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

BZU declares MA results of five subjects

BZU declares MA results of five subjects

5 minutes ago
 Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas

Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs formulation of plan to contro ..

Commissioner directs formulation of plan to control price hike in Ramzan

5 minutes ago
 IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife D ..

IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation

20 minutes ago
 Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling ..

Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session

25 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

20 minutes ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors

41 minutes ago
 Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

20 minutes ago
 Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts

Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts

20 minutes ago
 APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards pli ..

APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards plight of Kashmiri detainees in j ..

15 minutes ago
 UVAS achieved milestone of IVF calf

UVAS achieved milestone of IVF calf

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful pow ..

Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful power transfer exemplify its demo ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World