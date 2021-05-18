Uganda marks International Museum Day with vintage car drive

As the world commemorates the International Museum Day (IMD) on Tuesday, Uganda held a vintage car drive in the capital Kampala to raise public awareness on the importance of museums

KAMPALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :-- As the world commemorates the International Museum Day (IMD) on Tuesday, Uganda held a vintage car drive in the capital Kampala to raise public awareness on the importance of museums.

Over 30 vehicles were driven on Monday for 45 km as one of the activities to commemorate the festival, Catherine Ajiambo, research officer at Uganda National Museum, told Xinhua.

The International Museum Day is celebrated on May 18 every year. The theme this year is "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine." Ajiambo said the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities has partnered with other stakeholders to hold activities like vintage drive shows, museum tours and music performances, among others.

Doreen Katusiime, permanent secretary of the ministry, said the IMD commemorations are part of the government's efforts to promote heritage, adding that museums are vital for cultural exchange, cooperation and peace among people.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected museum operations, and therefore there is now need to be innovative and to provide a cultural experience to the society, she said.