UK Dispatches Military Personnel To Lviv To Support Kiev's Subversive Operations - Sources

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 11:48 AM

At least two units with 20 sabotage and guerrilla warfare specialists of the UK Special Air Service (SAS) have been deployed in the Lviv region to bolster subversive operations by the Ukrainian armed forces, a Russian law enforcement official told Sputnik on Saturday, citing sources in the Ukrainian army

"According to information received from sources in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, at least two units have been transferred to the town of Brody in the Lviv region... from Hereford in the UK, where the SAS headquarters are located. The composition of one group is approximately 8-10 people. They are specialists in sabotage and guerrilla activity, as well as in recruiting and training agents to operate in a hostile territory," the official said.

He noted that the SAS regiment is considered among the most highly skilled in organizing coups, mass protests, contract killings of political figures, recruitment of agents, including in the highest levels of government, and preparation of terrorist acts.

In combat zones, SAS personnel often operate under the guise of White Helmets medical workers or other aid workers.

"With high probability, these specialists arrived to improve the skills and effectiveness of the Ukrainian special services in coordinating the activities of sabotage groups in the territories of Ukraine, which are controlled by Russian troops," the official added.

The SAS, formed during World War II, is officially aimed at pursuing counter-terrorist operations, special reconnaissance and hostage rescue. The regiment is known for its participation in a number of military operations across the world, including the Korean War, the conflict in Northern Ireland, the Gulf wars, the NATO operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the war in Afghanistan.

