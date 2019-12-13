UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Election: Pro-EU Lib Dems To Elect New Leader

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 01:19 PM

UK election: pro-EU Lib Dems to elect new leader

Britain's pro-EU Liberal Democrats on Friday said they would elect a new leader to replace Jo Swinson, who lost her seat in the general election

Bishopbriggs, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Britain's pro-EU Liberal Democrats on Friday said they would elect a new leader to replace Jo Swinson, who lost her seat in the general election.

Swinson's deputy Ed Davey and party president Sal Brinton will become joint acting leaders and a leadership election will take place in the new year, the Lib Dems said.

The party looked set to win no more seats than in the last election in 2017, despite a huge increase in support in European Parliament elections earlier this year.

Swinson said her own loss in East Dunbartonshire in western Scotland, and the victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, was "hugely disappointing".

She defended her campaign, focused on a promise to reverse Brexit, saying: "We were honest about what we believe in and what we were trying to achieve.

"This is clearly a setback for liberal values.

"But there are millions of people across the country who believe in them. By coming together to fight for them, we can create a positive future." Brinton added: "I want to thank Jo Swinson for her honest and fearless leadership of the Liberal Democrats.

"In the weeks ahead we will elect a new leader and our party will continue to be the rallying point for anyone who believes in a country where everyone has the chance to get on in life."Swinson lost her seat to the Scottish National Party (SNP).

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Brexit Democrats 2017 Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

UK Public to Remain Deeply Divided After General E ..

1 minute ago

Centurion Labuschagne out as Kiwi bowlers battle h ..

1 minute ago

Russian aircraft carrier fire extinguished

1 minute ago

Four policemen injured in hand grenade attack, out ..

4 minutes ago

Graduation ceremony of six-week-long junior diplom ..

4 minutes ago

Japan's Abe planning to cancel trip to India over ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.