UK Government, Industry Give $13Mln Backing to Commercial Quantum Computing Project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The UK government and industry investors will give 10 million Pounds ($13.3 million) in backing to accelerate the launch of a commercial quantum computing system near Oxford, according to a Department for business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy press release.

Science Minister Amanda Solloway announced the investment on Wednesday, saying that the system, which will be made available to customers over the cloud, will be developed by Rigetti Computing and based in the town of Abingdon.

"Our ambition is to be the world's first quantum-ready economy, which could provide UK businesses and industries with billions of pounds worth of opportunities.

Therefore, I am delighted that companies across the country will have access to our first commercial quantum computer, to be based in Abingdon," Solloway remarked.

The funding for the project forms part of the government's Quantum Technologies Challenge, which itself is led by the UK Research and Innovation public body, according to the press release.

Several countries across the globe have launched projects to develop quantum computing systems, which will be vital for future cybersecurity and scientific research.

The next generation of computers will be able to complete, in a matter of minutes, calculations that would take present-day devices thousands of years to decipher.