UK Imposes More Sanctions On Myanmar Military-linked Interests

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:29 PM

UK imposes more sanctions on Myanmar military-linked interests

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Britain on Thursday announced sanctions against the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) for its role "in serious human rights violations", a week after Washington cracked down on the military-linked conglomerate.

MEC and another military-linked conglomerate called Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) dominate many sectors of the resource-rich Southeast Asian country's economy, including trading, alcohol, cigarettes and consumer goods.

After seizing power in February from a civilian government, Myanmar's military has regained control of state companies.

"Two months on from the start of the February coup, the Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing of innocent people, including children," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"The UK's latest actions target one of the military's key funding streams and impose a further cost on them for their violations of human rights," he added.

