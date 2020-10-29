UrduPoint.com
UK Lawmakers Take Gov't To Court Over Alleged Russian Meddling In Brexit Vote - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) A cross-party group of UK Parliament members has filed legal proceedings against the government for refusing to order an independent inquiry on the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum, the UK media reported on Thursday.

In July, the Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee released a long-awaited report claiming that the government had been "too slow to recognize the existence of the threat", despite there was "credible evidence" that the UK was a target for political influence operations for Russia.

Prime minister Boris Johnson then denied the accusation and refused to comply with opposition lawmakers' request to order an independent inquiry.

"The people of this country didn't vote to leave the EU because of pressure from Russia or Russian interference, they voted because they wanted to take back control of our money, our trade policy and our laws," Johnson told Parliament in July.

The Russian government also denied any interference in the UK Brexit referendum, with official spokesman Dmitry Peskov then saying that Russia "never interfered in the electoral processes in any country in the world."

The cross-party group now pressing charges against the Conservative government is made up of  Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green and National Scottish lawmakers in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

According to the BBC broadcaster, the UK government has 21 days to respond, with a hearing unlikely before spring.

