Ukraine Conflict Taught Pentagon To Invest More In Munition Stockpiles - US Army Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The situation in Ukraine demonstrated to the United States the importance of additional investing to develop more robust munition stockpiles, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told reporters.

Major US weapons manufacturers have been unable to deliver Ukraine weaponry and munitions on time due to long production lead times and supply chain issues, according to The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, US lawmakers have expressed concerns that supplying Ukraine has dwindled US munition stockpiles, impacting the Pentagon's military readiness.

"We need to invest in much more robust munition stockpiles," Wormuth told reporters when asked about the military lessons the US received from the conflict in Ukraine.

The Pentagon is looking at ramping up its production and has to review its strategy in terms of munition, she added,

In general, the US has received a lot of meaningful information from the situation in Ukraine, which would help improve its own military systems, Wormuth said.

In particular, she pointed out the importance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and their intelligence, reconnaissance and strike capabilities.

"Certainly, we have learned about the threats drones can pose to our forces. We in the Army are very focused on countering the drone threat and working to make sure that our armored vehicles are protected from the aerial threats of drones," she added.

In April, the Pentagon said it awarded Aerojet Rocketdyne (AR) $215.6 million contract to expand and modernize the production of Stinger and Javelin missiles as well as Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems for Ukraine.

