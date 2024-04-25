Open Menu

Ukraine, Israel, TikTok: The Massive Aid Package Before US Congress

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Ukraine, Israel, TikTok: the massive aid package before US Congress

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The United States has approved a giant aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and a bill threatening to ban TikTok.

Here is a breakdown of the $95 billion package, which was approved by the House of Representatives Saturday, the Senate Tuesday and signed into law by President Joe Biden Wednesday.

- Ukraine -

The majority of funds in the package, nearly $61 billion, are earmarked for Ukraine's war effort against the Russian invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky had been pleading for this money for months, warning that "if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war."

Washington is Kyiv's main military supporter, but before this week, Congress had not passed a major aid package for its ally since December 2022 due to partisan squabbling.

The bill provides nearly $14 billion to train, equip and finance the needs of the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine will also receive $10 billion in "forgivable loans" for vital economic and budgetary support, including for the energy and infrastructure sectors.

The idea of a loan, rather than a grant, was suggested by former president Donald Trump, who believes the United States should stop handing out money without any payback. A "forgivable loan" can be partly or fully forgiven or deferred under certain conditions.

A large chunk of this money will also go to replenishing US military stockpiles.

The bill also authorizes the US president to confiscate and sell Russian assets in order to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine, an idea that is also gaining traction with other G7 countries.

- Israel -

The United States' historic ally Israel will receive $13 billion in military assistance as it fights Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

These funds will be used in particular to strengthen Israel's Iron Dome air defense system.

More than $9 billion will be spent to address "the dire need for humanitarian assistance for Gaza as well as other vulnerable populations around the world."

The measure, however, prohibits any direct US funding of the UN crisis-hit Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA). Israel has accused some of the agency employees in Gaza of involvement in the October 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas, which triggered the war.

- Taiwan, TikTok -

The bill provides some $8 billion to counter China through investment in submarine infrastructure and boosting competition with Chinese projects in developing countries.

It also earmarks several billion Dollars in weapons funding for Taiwan, a self-ruled island that is claimed by China.

Another bill passed in the package could force TikTok to divest from its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a nationwide ban in the United States.

American officials have voiced alarm over the popularity of the video-sharing app with young people, alleging that it is subservient to Beijing and a conduit to spread propaganda, claims denied by the company and Beijing.

Related Topics

Attack Loan Senate Militants World Army United Nations Israel Ukraine Russia China Washington Gaza Company Trump Young Beijing United States Money October December Congress From Refugee Billion

Recent Stories

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

1 hour ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

1 hour ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

2 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

2 hours ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

2 hours ago
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

2 hours ago
 Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn e ..

Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros

2 hours ago
 Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

2 hours ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

2 hours ago
 Sindh minister orders operation after attack on po ..

Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki

2 hours ago
 TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

2 hours ago

More Stories From World