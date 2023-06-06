Ukraine Loses Over 260 Soldiers in Bakhmut Direction - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Ukrainian military suffered over 260 casualties in the Bakhmut direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the fighting, Ukraine lost more than 260 servicepeople, five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, two Grad MLRS, three Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, one French-made CAESAR self-propelled artillery gun, and US-made M777 artillery system, as well as D-30 and Msta-B howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Russian troops have successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the Klishchiivka direction near Bakhmut.

"In the area of the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), active operations by (Russia's) southern grouping of forces successfully repelled four attempts by the 5th mountain assault brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine in the direction of the settlement of Klishchiivka and the 77th airborne brigade in the area of the settlement of Berkhivka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.