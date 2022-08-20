UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Tried To Strike Melitopol In Zaporizhzhia Region, Aid Defense Systems Activated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Ukraine Tried to Strike Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Region, Aid Defense Systems Activated

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The Ukrainian troops tried on Saturday to strike the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia Region, with four explosions heard in the area, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

He added that the air defense systems had been activated.

According to the regional authorities, the air defense systems downed two missiles near the city.

"The Russian air defense systems have downed near Melitopol two missiles fired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' militants at the civil infrastructure facilities and residential areas," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration's main council, wrote on Telegram.

