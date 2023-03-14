Ukrainian Troops Complete Leopard 2 Tank Training in Germany, Spain

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Ukrainian soldiers have completed weeks-long training courses in Germany and Spain where they were instructed on how to operate German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

"This week, 10 Ukrainian crews wrapped up Leopard 2 A4 driving training in Zaragoza. For 4 weeks, they were receiving technical and tactical instruction on how to form operational units and carry out maintenance," the Spanish Defense Ministry said on social media.

German news agency dpa reported that Ukrainian units have recently completed the final attack-and-retreat drills at a training ground near the northern German town of Bergen and will soon be sent back to the front line.

The European Union has offered to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers within two years, whereas a Polish-led tank alliance is working to muster two Leopard 2 battalions, each counting some 30 tanks. Germany has pledged 18 advanced tanks to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly warned countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO member states' arming and training Ukrainians amounts to direct involvement in the conflict.