UK's Liberal Democrats Seize Traditionally Conservative Parliamentary Seat In By-Election

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:12 PM

UK's Liberal Democrats Seize Traditionally Conservative Parliamentary Seat in By-Election

The UK Liberal Democrat Party snatched a parliamentary seat from the ruling Conservative Party in a by-election held in Chesham and Amersham, a constituency in the outskirts of London that had voted for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party since its creation in 1974, official results showed on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The UK Liberal Democrat Party snatched a parliamentary seat from the ruling Conservative Party in a by-election held in Chesham and Amersham, a constituency in the outskirts of London that had voted for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party since its creation in 1974, official results showed on Friday.

According to the Buckinghamshire council, Lib Dem candidate Sarah Green recorded 21,517 votes to defeat Peter Fleet, who ran for the Conservative and Unionist Party, by a majority of 8,028 votes.

Thursday's by-election had been called after lawmaker Cheryl Gillan, who had occupied the parliamentary seat since 1992, died at the age of 68 on April 4.

