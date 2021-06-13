UrduPoint.com
UK's Raab Says Does Not Like 'New Cold War' Analogy To Describe Russia-West Relations

Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday that he does not think relations between Russia and the West can be described as a "new cold war."

During an appearance on the Sky news broadcaster, Raab was asked whether he shared the opinion of former US national security adviser Henry Kissinger, who has said that the US and its allies risks waging a so-called new cold war against Russia and China.

"I don't quite like the analogy because it looks back, and we had a bipolar world in those days - effectively the USSR and the US with its allies - and we have a much more multipolar world today," Raab told the broadcaster on the margins of the G7 summit.

The foreign secretary also announced that the G7 leaders are set to publish a communique at 13:00 GMT today.

Raab said that the document would be a "global gear shift in international collaboration," as the G7 leaders will likely pledge to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low-income countries, and also commit to half greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The G7 summit began on Friday in the southwestern English county of Cornwall. The meeting has brought together the heads of state of the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada.

