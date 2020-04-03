UN Chief Says Will Brief Security Council on COVID-19 Next Week

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday confirmed his participation in a UN Security Council meeting to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which will most likely take place next week

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday confirmed his participation in a UN Security Council meeting to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which will most likely take place next week.

"I have just received an invitation from the President of the Security Council, at the request of a number of member states, to brief the council, which I will do, I believe... next week," Guterres said.

On Thursday, Belgium, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Germany, Indonesia, Niger, Tunisia, Vietnam, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines requested a closed meeting of the Security Council via videoconferencing to address the pandemic, as well as its impact on UN operations worldwide.