(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations condemns the deadly attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The United Nations condemns the deadly attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, an armed man entered Azerbaijan's embassy along with his two young children and opened fire, killing a security guard and wounding two others. According to the Tehran police, the attack was motivated by personal and family issues.

"We condemn this attack, which reportedly resulted in multiple casualties, including one fatality. We express our condolences to the family of the person who was killed and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," Dujarric told reporters.

He stressed that attacks against diplomatic missions are strictly prohibited under international law, and urged governments to take all appropriate steps to prevent any intrusions into or damage to diplomatic missions in their countries.

"We also note that the Iranian authorities have quickly launched an investigation, and we hope the perpetrator will be held to account," Dujarric added.

According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, the assailant claimed he was trying to return his missing wife, who went to the Azerbaijani embassy in April 2022 and never returned home.

The man had reportedly lodged complaints to the embassy multiple times but never received information about the whereabouts of his wife. He allegedly assumed that his wife was on the embassy's premises and did not want to communicate with him. The assailant purchased a Kalashnikov assault rifle in advance and committed the attack on Friday morning, according to the news agency.

The assailant's wife, an Azerbaijani national, returned to her home country in the spring of 2022, Iranian authorities confirmed earlier in the day.