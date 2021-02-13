UrduPoint.com
UN Welcomes Human Rights Council Adopting Myanmar Resolution - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday that the Human Rights Council's (HRC) adoption of a resolution condemning the military coup in Myanmar is an important step.

Earlier in the day,  the Geneva-based HRC adopted a joint UK-EU-sponsored resolution that deplores the recent seizure of power by the Myanmar military and calls for the release of all detained during and after the coup.

"I think the passage of this resolution of the Human Rights Council is a very important step as it shows that the international community will speak strongly, calling for the reversal of the events we've seen in Myanmar," Dujarric said.

The UN spokesperson added that the UN Secretariat would study the resolution and abide by its demands.

The document, seen by Sputnik, asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to increase assistance, resources and expertise to the Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar to assess the current situation, including by conducting an urgent visit to the country.

On February 1, the Myanmar military seized power and arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other top officials after accusing them of election fraud. The military declared a state of emergency for one year, pledging to hold a new election after it expires.

