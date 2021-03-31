UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA President To Visit Turkey, Qatar, Azerbaijan April 1-12 - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:44 PM

UNGA President to Visit Turkey, Qatar, Azerbaijan April 1-12 - Spokesman

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir will undertake in the coming days his first international trip since assuming the post last year during which he will visit his home country Turkey, as well as Qatar and Azerbaijan, Bozkir's spokesman Brenden Varma said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir will undertake in the coming days his first international trip since assuming the post last year during which he will visit his home country Turkey, as well as Qatar and Azerbaijan, Bozkir's spokesman Brenden Varma said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The President will be embarking on his first international trip since assuming office last September," Varma said. "He'll be departing in the coming days. He'll be traveling to Turkey, Qatar, and Azerbaijan from 1 to April 12."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Turkey Visit Qatar Azerbaijan April September Post From

Recent Stories

ASP, two DSPs transferred

1 hour ago

FBR achieves net revenue of Rs.3394 billion in Jul ..

1 hour ago

US Reports 12% Increase in 7-Day Average Number of ..

1 hour ago

Russia Considering Sputnik V Supplies at Request o ..

1 hour ago

Over 50% of French Back Nationwide Lockdown - Poll

1 hour ago

Punjab Health Minister receives donation for 3 hos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.