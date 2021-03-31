UNGA President to Visit Turkey, Qatar, Azerbaijan April 1-12 - Spokesman

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir will undertake in the coming days his first international trip since assuming the post last year during which he will visit his home country Turkey, as well as Qatar and Azerbaijan, Bozkir's spokesman Brenden Varma said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir will undertake in the coming days his first international trip since assuming the post last year during which he will visit his home country Turkey, as well as Qatar and Azerbaijan, Bozkir's spokesman Brenden Varma said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The President will be embarking on his first international trip since assuming office last September," Varma said. "He'll be departing in the coming days. He'll be traveling to Turkey, Qatar, and Azerbaijan from 1 to April 12."