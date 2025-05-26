UNHCR Highlights Plight Of Rohingya Refugees Amid Alarming Reports
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 01:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) on Friday released a statement expressing grave concern over reports that two boats carrying Rohingya Muslim refugees sank off the coast of Myanmar earlier this month, with an estimated 427 people dead.
According to reports, one boat carrying 267 people from Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Rakhine State in Myanmar, sank on 9 May, with only 66 survivors, UNHCR said.
The following day, a second boat fleeing with 247 people capsized, leaving just 21 survivors. In a separate incident, reports indicate that on 14 May, a third vessel carrying 188 Rohingya was intercepted while departing from Myanmar.
Since August 2017, mass violence, armed attacks and human rights violations have forced hundreds of thousands of mainly-Muslim Rohingya to flee Myanmar’s Rakhine State to seek refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh, particularly in the Cox Bazar’s region.
Last week, UNHCR voiced alarm over reports that Rohingya refugees had been forced off an Indian navy vessel into the Andaman Sea. news reports said that dozens of refugees were detained in Delhi, blindfolded, flown to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, then transferred to a naval ship and forced to swim ashore.
In Friday’s statement, Hai Kyung Jun, Director of UNHCR’s Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, warned that the worsening humanitarian situation exacerbated by funding cuts to UN agencies is pushing more Rohingya to risk dangerous sea journeys.
She stressed the urgent need for stronger protection in first-asylum countries and greater responsibility-sharing to prevent further tragedies.
Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq highlighted that, with the annual monsoon season now underway, the perilous sea conditions reflect the desperation of those attempting to flee.
He also noted that so far this year, one in five people undertaking such sea journeys in the region has been reported dead or missing, underscoring the scale of risk and despair facing the Rohingya.
According to UNHCR data, as of 30 April, there are 1,272,081 Rohingya refugees officially displaced and stateless from Myanmar. Some 89 per cent are seeking asylum in Bangladesh and 8.8 per cent in Malaysia.
The refugee agency requires $383.1 million to sustain essential support for Rohingya refugees and host communities across Bangladesh, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Thailand in 2025. To date, only 30 per cent of that funding target has been met.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar
Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..
Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media profe ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Jordan's King on Independence Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..
Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thrilling win over Quetta Gladiato ..
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award
More Stories From World
-
UNHCR highlights plight of Rohingya refugees amid alarming reports2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye renew commitment to further deepen multifaceted cooperation42 minutes ago
-
One in 4 jobs globally threatened by generative artificial intelligence: UN Report52 minutes ago
-
UNGC BRI action platform High-Level Steering Committee annual meeting held in Indonesia4 hours ago
-
Pakistani military achieved significant victory in Indo-Pak air battle on May 7: Chinese Scholar4 hours ago
-
In Search of Blessings: Pilgrims continue to climb to Hira Cave5 hours ago
-
Hajj 2025: Over 2,500 complaints resolved by Lost, Found Cell since May 910 hours ago
-
At UNSC, Pakistan warns against India's 'malevolent designs' to stop flow of water1 day ago
-
Saudi Authorities deploy drones to curb unauthorized pilgrims in Makkah this year1 day ago
-
Modi's threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar1 day ago
-
Quenching spiritual thirst: Taif attracts millions of intending pilgrims each year1 day ago
-
Hajj 2025: 722 complaints of intending pilgrims successfully addressed so far1 day ago