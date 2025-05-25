- Home
Pakistani Military Achieved Significant Victory In Indo-Pak Air Battle On May 7: Chinese Scholar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 09:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Senior Research Fellow at Chatham Institute, Prof Cheng Xizhong said on Sunday that May 7th holds historical significance in the South Asian subcontinent. In the Indo-Pak air battle on this day, the Indian military suffered a disastrous defeat, while the Pakistani military achieved a significant victory. This has multiple practical and historical significance.
In terms of military affairs, it has completely shaken India's regional military dominance. The victory has given the Pakistani military more confidence in its fight against the Indian hegemony, while the disastrous defeat has severely weakened the Indian military advantage in South Asia. India now has to re-examine its positioning as a regional military power, as well as its military strategy and weapons procurement policies, he said in a statement issued here.
In terms of weaponry, with its advanced radar system and maneuverability, the Pakistani Air Force performed very outstandingly, with the J-10CE fighter jet successfully defeating the sophisticated Indian imported fighter jets. The Pakistan Air Force's over the horizon strike capability of air-to-air missiles made it even more difficult for the Indian fighter jets to respond.
This has become the Pakistani Air Force's Sunday punch in aerial combat. The Pakistani military's long-range air defense system also played an important role, effectively intercepting Indian airstrikes and protecting important targets in Pakistan, he added.
Prof Cheng said that in terms of systematic operations, the Pakistani military effectively integrated equipment such as J-10CE fighter jets, early warning aircraft and air defense missiles to build a powerful air defense system.
In aerial combat, early warning aircraft provided timely intelligence support, fighter jets engaged in flexible aerial confrontations, and air defense missile systems provided solid protection for ground targets. This systematic combat mode enabled the Pakistani military to firmly hold the initiative in the confrontation with the Indian military, he added.
In terms of geopolitics, the victory of this air battle has greatly boosted the confidence and courage of the Pakistani people, enhanced national cohesion, and increased their trust and support for the government and military, he said and added, through this air battle, India's ambition to achieve its political and geopolitical goals through a war was effectively prevented, and Pakistan's national security was maintained.
Especially, this air battle greatly enhanced Pakistan's international status, strengthened its voice and influence in international affairs, enhanced its strength and position in negotiations with India in the days to come, and gave the nation more confidence in safeguarding its own interests on core issues such as Kashmir, he added.
