In Search Of Blessings: Pilgrims Continue To Climb To Hira Cave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 08:20 PM

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In search of seeking blessings and devotion with the Holy Prophet (PBUH), pilgrims from across the world continue to make their way to the rugged terrain of the historic Hira Cave, located atop Jabal Al-Noor (Mountain of Light), to offer prayers and remember the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), who spent days in seclusion there before the revelation of the Holy Quran.

Emotional moments are also seen as pilgrims humbly request each other to make way just to catch a glimpse of the sacred cave where Allah Almighty entrusted the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with the mission of spreading His Oneness and the message of islam.

With tears streaming down his face, Ahmad Mubarak, a 65-year-old pilgrim from Pakistan, shares the significance of the site with his family “This is the place where the first revelation of the Holy Quran was received by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)".

Huzefa Bilal, another pilgrim from Bangladesh, said it took him over an hour to reach the top of Jabal Al-Noor. He was deeply moved by the panoramic view of Makkah, with its surrounding mountains and valleys.

The cool breeze at the top provided a sense of energy and strength, helping him navigates the narrow path leading to the cave where the Holy Prophet (PBUH) devoted himself to worship and contemplation.

While reciting Durood Sharif and Allah Hu Akbar, pilgrims climb the steep terrain, encouraging one another to keep going—knowing that such a moment may never come again in their lives.

Pilgrims and faithful come to Hira Cave to reflect on the time the Prophet spent in solitude. He (the Holy Prophet PBUH) would retreat to the cave for extended periods, immersed in reflection and devotion, until the angel Gabriel brought him the first revelation of the Holy Quran.

It is worth mentioning that Jabal Al-Noor lies to the northeast of the Grand Mosque and overlooks the Al-Adl neighborhood. From the top, one can clearly see the cave where the Prophet (PBUH) spent his time before the revelation. Inside the cave, there is a small opening through which the holy Kaaba and the Grand Mosque are visible. The cave measures approximately 3.7 meters in length and 1.6 meters in width.

