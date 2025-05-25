UNGC BRI action platform High-Level Steering Committee annual meeting held in Indonesia

BANDUNG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The annual meeting of the High-Level Steering Committee of the United Nations Global Compact "Sustainable Infrastructure for the Belt and Road Initiative to accelerate the SDGs" Action Platform was successfully held at the GEM-ITB-CSU Joint Research Laboratory in Bandung, Indonesia.

The United Nations Global Compact officially launched the UNGC BRI Action Platform consisting of multiple stakeholders in June 2020 during the United Nations Global Compact Leaders' Summit. The establishment of the platform was a response to the call made by 40 Belt and Road Heads of State in the Joint Communique of the Second 'Belt and Road' Summit on International Cooperation: "We call on all market participants in Belt and Road cooperation to fulfil their corporate social responsibility and comply with the United Nations Global Compact".

The UNGC BRI Action Platform aims to promote the integration of the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into the strategies and operations of enterprises involved in infrastructure development under the Belt and Road Initiative, in order to accelerate the achievement of the sustainable development goals.

A high-level Steering Committee consisting of more than 20 high-level representatives from various countries and sectors provides professional guidance and consultation.

An annual High-Level Steering Committee meeting is held to review the progress of the action platform and to discuss and exchange ideas on its future development and initiatives, providing strategic guidance for high-quality corporate participation in the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, this year's High-Level Steering Committee meeting was held in Bandung in the spirit of the original conference, with a shared commitment to building a sustainable future through multilateral cooperation.

Members of the High-Level Steering Committee of the UNGC BRI Action Platform, including Siddharth Chatterjee, UN Resident Coordinator in China; Zhao Dong, Chairman of Xiamen Airlines and board Member of the UN Global Compact; Majorie Yang, Chairwoman of Esquel Group; Cherie Nursalim, Vice Chairman of Giti Group and Vice Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce; Pierre Dorbes, Deputy Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for East Asia; and Lee Xiaodong, Vice President of the internet Society of China and CEO of Fuxi Institution provided feedback and assessments on the platformâ€™s work, offering cutting-edge insights and guidance on sustainable development from across industries.

The meeting was chaired by Liu Meng, Head of China Office of the United Nations Global Compact.

The meeting announced the newly appointed members of the High-Level Steering Committee. They include Xin Baoan, Chairman of the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization; Zhu Gongshan, Chairman of Golden Concord Holdings Limited; Xu Kaihua, Founder and Chairman of GEM Co., Ltd., and Chair of the Academic Committee of the National Key Laboratory for Energy Metals and New Materials; Dr. John A. Quelch, Executive Vice Chancellor of Duke Kunshan University; and Chen Xuehua, Chairman of Huayou Cobalt.

The meeting reviewed and passed the Joint Statement of the High Level Steering Committee of United Nations Global Compact "Sustainable Infrastructure for the Belt and Road Initiative to Accelerate the SDGs" Action Platform (the Joint Statement).

Particularly against the backdrop of an increasingly complex global landscape, the Joint Statement highlights the positive contributions of businesses in advancing inclusive growth and sustainable development through high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

During the Annual Meeting, the High-Level Steering Committee reaffirmed its commitment to deepening high-quality Belt and Road collaboration. It emphasized the integration of sustainable development principles into the business strategies and decision-making processes of businesses going global, and resolved to continue using the annual meeting as a platform for building consensus and advancing the practical implementation of the core vision of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

