Hajj 2025: Over 2,500 Complaints Resolved By Lost, Found Cell Since May 9
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Lost and Found Cell in Makkah has successfully resolved over 2,539 complaints of intending pilgrims (guests of Allah Almighty) regarding their lost luggage and personal items since its establishment on May 9.
Talking to APP here Sunday, In-charge Lost and Found Cell Makkah, Adnan Wazir said that a total of 2,611 complaints had been received from Pakistani pilgrims about their missing luggage and other belongings.
Sharing details, he said that only 72 complaints remain unresolved. Of these, 31 each relate to luggage and other personal items besides 10 wheelchairs.
Wazir said that the Cell operates round the clock in two shifts. We have a sophisticated mechanism in place to trace and return lost luggage and items to the concerned pilgrims, he said.
In cases where no name tag or identifying information is present, the Cell traces luggage through air ticket tags. If items still cannot be identified, pictures are shared via a dedicated WhatsApp group for all sector coordinators and Building Duty Officers (BDOs).
The concerned pilgrims are then located through their respective BDOs and coordinators, he said.
Adnan Wazir said that a swift response system is operational within all residential buildings to ensure timely handling of complaints.
In response to a question, he said that complaints can be lodged through the concerned BDOs or directly via phone at +966-12-5505326.
The Cell comprises dedicated, trained teams and has also returned luggage to seven Ethiopian, one each Turkish and Bangladeshi pilgrim, and a crew member of Serene Air. The items were handed over to the relevant authorities at Jeddah and Riyadh airports.
Adnan further said that a Wheelchair Desk is also functioning at the facility. So far, 49 wheelchairs have been issued to deserving pilgrims upon a refundable security deposit of 200 Saudi Riyals.
