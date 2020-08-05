(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) began providing support to relief crews at Beirut's port after Tuesday's massive explosion injured thousands, including several UNICEF staffers, and killed hundreds, the agency's Lebanon Representative Yukie Mokuo said in a press release on Wednesday.

"UNICEF is coordinating very closely with authorities and partners on the ground to respond to the needs including of health and other front-line workers. We have provided drinking water to the staff at the Beirut port and are supporting the Ministry of Public Health to take out what is left of stored medicines and vaccines in a warehouse at the port," Mokuo said.

"We are on the ground and will do everything possible to provide much-needed assistance today and in the long run."

The Lebanese Red Cross said the death toll exceeded 100 as rescuers searched for bodies in the rubble.

Officials said the blast was caused by nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate - a chemical used as fertilizers and as an explosive - that was stored unsafely in a warehouse.

"No words can describe the horror that has hit Beirut last night, turning it into a disaster-stricken city," President Michel Aoun said while opening an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Aoun declared three days of morning beginning Wednesday.