UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF In Beirut Suffers Injuries, Moves Relief Supplies For City's Recovery - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:37 PM

UNICEF in Beirut Suffers Injuries, Moves Relief Supplies For City's Recovery - Statement

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) began providing support to relief crews at Beirut's port after Tuesday's massive explosion injured thousands, including several UNICEF staffers, and killed hundreds, the agency's Lebanon Representative Yukie Mokuo said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) began providing support to relief crews at Beirut's port after Tuesday's massive explosion injured thousands, including several UNICEF staffers, and killed hundreds, the agency's Lebanon Representative Yukie Mokuo said in a press release on Wednesday.

"UNICEF is coordinating very closely with authorities and partners on the ground to respond to the needs including of health and other front-line workers. We have provided drinking water to the staff at the Beirut port and are supporting the Ministry of Public Health to take out what is left of stored medicines and vaccines in a warehouse at the port," Mokuo said.

"We are on the ground and will do everything possible to provide much-needed assistance today and in the long run."

The Lebanese Red Cross said the death toll exceeded 100 as rescuers searched for bodies in the rubble.

Officials said the blast was caused by nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate - a chemical used as fertilizers and as an explosive - that was stored unsafely in a warehouse.

"No words can describe the horror that has hit Beirut last night, turning it into a disaster-stricken city," President Michel Aoun said while opening an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Aoun declared three days of morning beginning Wednesday.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Water Beirut Lebanon Cabinet

Recent Stories

Samsung Note 20: Get Ready for productivity, gamin ..

38 minutes ago

Omar Ghobash to lead next SBA online book club con ..

42 minutes ago

Samsung Tab S7: A new normal

53 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: A New Note for difficult t ..

55 minutes ago

Kiev Expects Iran to Provide All Information on Te ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsaas scholarship cheques distributed among KMU u ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.