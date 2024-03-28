UNSC Slams Deadly Terrorist Attack In Besham, Urges Punishment For Those Responsible
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 01:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The UN Security Council Wednesday condemned in "the strongest terms" the terrorist attack near Besham in Pakistan's Pakhtunkhwa province in which five Chinese and one Pakistani were killed, while calling for the perpetrators of the "heinous and cowardly" crime to be brought to justice.
"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Governments of Pakistan and China, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," a press statement issued by 15-member Council said.
The statement said: "The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.
"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.
"They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.
"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.
"They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts."
