UPDATE 2 - Explosions Reported in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Kiev on Monday morning, Ukrainian media report.

Earlier on Monday, an air raid warning was issued in the Kiev region, as well as the city of Kiev, according to the regional and city authorities.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that there was an explosion in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district on Monday morning. He later reported on a second blast in the same district.

According to Ukrainian media reports, as of 06:15 local time on Monday (03:15 GMT), air raid warnings were in effect in the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

According to regional authorities, critical infrastructure sites were targeted in the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions on Monday morning. A fire erupted at an energy infrastructure site in the Dnipropetrovsk region after the blast.

Explosions were reported in various parts of Ukraine late on Sunday night, including the cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa.

In Mykolaiv, a fire erupted at a fuel storage site after the blasts, according to Ukrainian media reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Russian forces targeted Ukrainian energy facilities and military command hubs using high-precision missiles earlier in the day.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out throughout the past week.

On Saturday, Ukrainian power operator Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged as a result of a morning missile attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.