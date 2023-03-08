UPDATE - Draft Law on Foreign Agents in Georgia Incompatible With EU Values - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the draft law on foreign agents, which provoked protests in Tbilisi, is incompatible with EU values and contradicts Georgia's goal to join the European Union.

Georgia's parliament on Tuesday adopted a controversial draft law, On Transparency of Foreign Influence, by a majority vote in the first reading. Parliament Chairman Shalva Papuashvili said at the plenary session 76 lawmakers voted in favor and 13 against.

"On Tuesday, the Georgian Parliament adopted the new law on "transparency of foreign influence" in a first reading. This is a very bad development for Georgia and its people. The law in its current form risks having a chilling effect on civil society and media organisations, with negative consequences for the many Georgians benefiting from their work. This law is incompatible with EU values and standards," Borrell said in a statement.

He said the bill is against Georgia's objective to become part of the EU.

"It goes against Georgia's stated objective of joining the European Union, as supported by a large majority of Georgian citizens. Its final adoption may have serious repercussions on our relations. The European Union urges Georgia to uphold its commitment to the promotion of democracy, the rule of law and human rights, and recalls the right of people to a peaceful protest," Borrell said.

In February, the draft law on the creation of a list of individuals and entities receiving financing from abroad was submitted to the parliament. The ruling Georgian Dream party said it would support the legislation and overrule the veto of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili if she tried to block the adoption of the law.

Opposition leaders have repeatedly criticized the legislation, saying that it would allow the government to suppress the work of non-governmental organizations and activists in the country. On Tuesday, opposition parties and their supporters gathered in front of the Georgian parliament in order to protest the bill.

After the announcement of the results of the vote in Georgia's parliament on Tuesday, Georgian special forces and police officers arrived at the parliament building, where an opposition rally was taking place, a Sputnik correspondent reported. A car equipped with a water cannon also arrived at the scene.

Later, special forces officers fired tear gas and used a water cannon several times to disperse the demonstrators, the correspondent said. As a result of the clashes, several law enforcement officers and protesters received injuries.

Georgian media reported that special forces continued to use water cannons and tear gas against the participants of the rally, while demonstrators responded by throwing stones, bottles, and various objects at the officers.

Local media reported that protesters have broken through the iron barriers near the parliament's entrance in attempts to reach the courtyard of the building. Special forces deployed in the courtyard were using water cannons and foam to disperse the protesters.

According to the Rustavi 2 broadcaster, special forces continued to use tear gas and water cannons against the protesters in front of the parliament building as demonstrators were throwing stones, bottles, and various objects at the law enforcers. Special forces and equipment were moving along Rustaveli Avenue in downtown Tbilisi to disperse the crowd.