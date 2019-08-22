UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US Treasury Designates Chinese Drug Kingpins For Allegedly Fueling Opioid Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:20 AM

UPDATE - US Treasury Designates Chinese Drug Kingpins for Allegedly Fueling Opioid Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The United States designated several Chinese nationals and entities for their role in pushing narcotics that have fueled the US opioid crisis, the Treasury Department announced in a press release.

"The Chinese kingpins that OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control] designated today run an international drug trafficking operation that manufactures and sells lethal narcotics, directly contributing to the crisis of opioid addiction, overdoses, and death in the United States," the release said on Wednesday.

In addition to smaller US drug purchasers, who can order illegal drugs over the internet, the latest effort targets Fujing Zheng and the Zheng Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) as significant foreign narcotics traffickers pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act), the release said.

Zheng and his father Guanghua Zheng were indicted in August 2018 for operating a conspiracy that manufactured and shipped deadly fentanyl analogues, cathinones, and cannabinoids to at least 37 US states and 25 countries, the release explained.

US Senator Marco Rubio applauded the move although he said the Trump administration should have done it much sooner.

"Today's action by the Administration is long overdue as it targets Chinese kingpins responsible for the nefarious international drug trafficking operation contributing to our nation's opioid crisis," Rubio said in a statement on Wednesday. "As a co-sponsor of the NDAA's anti-opioid measure, I remain committed to working with my colleagues in Congress and President Trump to get the bipartisan Fentanyl Sanctions Act signed into law and hold accountable China and other countries who are trafficking deadly synthetic opioids into our communities."

An estimated 68,557 US drug users suffered fatal overdoses in 2018, a rate of nearly 200 daily, according to preliminary government estimates.

Related Topics

Internet Drugs China Trump United States August Congress 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

4 hours ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

5 hours ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

5 hours ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

6 hours ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

6 hours ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.