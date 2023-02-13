Uruguay to Investigate Strange Lights Seen in Sky Over Paysandu - Air Force

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The Uruguayan Air Force says it is investigating the appearance of suspicious flashing lights in the sky, which were also visible from neighboring Argentina.

"Given the complaints received about the sighting of flashing lights in the sky at Termas de Almiron, department of Paysandu, the intervention of the CRIDOVNI (Commission for the Reception and Investigation of Complaints of Unidentified Flying Objects) has been ordered," the air force said in a statement.

CRIDOVNI investigators will work on gathering information in the area and will interview witnesses, the statement said.

The strange flashing lights were spotted at dawn on Saturday during a festival in Termas de Almiron, with local media reports saying that the lights were also seen in Argentina's northeastern Entre Rios province.