US Achieves 300Mln Vaccines Administered in 150 Days - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) The US has managed to administer 300 million COVID-19 vaccines in a 150-day time period, President Joe Biden announced on Friday.

"I am pleased to announce that today we will have reached the mark of 300 million shots in arms in just 150 days," Biden told reporters at the White House.

According to a White House fact sheet, roughly 5 percent of adult Americans were vaccinated when Biden took office in January, at which time the US was vaccinating at a rate that would have taken the country 336 days to administer 300 million doses.

Biden referred to the US vaccination effort as part of a successful "war-time response" against COVID-19, thanks to which the country achieved the 300 million milestone today. Biden noted that the achievement is months ahead of what many believed to be possible when the pandemic started.