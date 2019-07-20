US African-American Pastors Urge Nike to Cut Ties With Black Activist for Anti-Patriotism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Nike needs to sever its ties with former National Football League quarterback and black activist Colin Kaepernick because his mode of protest is offensive and anti-patriotic, the Coalition of African-American Pastors (CAAP) said in a press release with an accompanying petition addressed to the giant sportswear firm.

Kaepernick, who gained fame by encouraging football players to kneel during the US national anthem, reportedly persuaded Nike to drop plans for a special edition shoe featuring the first American flag for July 4 Independence Day celebrations - branding the flag as a racist symbol.

"We urge you to make it clear that you respect the American flag, its people, and its Founders," the CAAP said on Friday. "We ask that you sever your relationship with Mr. Kaepernick, who has become synonymous with radical anti-American sentiment."

The CAAP, the release added, represents "a variety of races, ethnicities, and creeds. And we agree that Mr. Kaepernick's views on America and the flag are fringe opinions, not shared by any of us... especially the African Americans who marched against segregation with Dr.

Martin Luther King, Jr."

"In fact, we find Mr. Kaepernick's views to be ill-informed and offensive," the group said.

The first American flag - widely known as the Betsy Ross flag - depicts the original 13 states as a circle of stars on the same blue background that today features a block of 50 stars representing 50 states.

"Mr. Kaepernick does not represent us," the pastors said. "Moreover, he has tainted our view of your brand. Removing the Betsy Ross flag shoes at his behest implies that your company shares his negative view of America, its founders, and the woman who designed the first flag."

Kaepernick complaint stems from use of the Betsy Ross flag by some white nationalist groups, even though the flag is not widely associated with racism.

Former President Barack Obama displayed the flag prominently during his inauguration.

Ironically, Nike's bottom line appears to have benefited from the flag controversy, as well as earlier outrage over national anthem football protests, with sales and stock prices rising. Investors have noted that any controversy generates an inferno of free marketing.